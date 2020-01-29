Top 5 Companies in the Consumer Electronics Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (ZAGG, GPRO, HAR, GRMN, UEIC)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Electronics industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Zagg Inc ranks highest with a an RPE of $992,000. Following is Gopro Inc-Cl A with a an RPE of $914,000. Harman Intl ranks third highest with a an RPE of $278,000.

Garmin Ltd follows with a an RPE of $257,000, and Universal Elec rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $225,000.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Harman Intl on November 8th, 2016 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $84.90. Since that recommendation, shares of Harman Intl have risen 31.3%. We continue to monitor Harman Intl for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.