Top 5 Companies in the Consumer Electronics Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (ZAGG, GRMN, HAR, UEIC, GPRO)
Below are the three companies in the Consumer Electronics industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Zagg Inc ranks highest with a ROE of 2,281.7%. Garmin Ltd is next with a ROE of 1,527.7%. Harman Intl ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,450.8%.
Universal Elec follows with a ROE of -408.6%, and Gopro Inc-Cl A rounds out the top five with a ROE of -5,092.4%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Harman Intl on November 8th, 2016 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $84.90. Since that recommendation, shares of Harman Intl have risen 31.3%. We continue to monitor Harman Intl for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest return on equity zagg inc garmin ltd :har harman intl universal elec gopro inc-cl a