Top 5 Companies in the Construction Materials Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (USCR, SUM, EXP, USLM, MLM)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Us Concrete Inc ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.86. Following is Summit Materia-A with a a price to book ratio of 1.09. Eagle Materials ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.70.

Us Lime & Minera follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.75, and Martin Mar Mtls rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 2.28.

