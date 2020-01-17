Top 5 Companies in the Construction Materials Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (SUM, USCR, USLM, EXP, MLM)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Summit Materia-A ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 2.11. Following is Us Concrete Inc with a a price to book ratio of 2.48. Us Lime & Minera ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 2.53.

Eagle Materials follows with a a price to book ratio of 3.09, and Martin Mar Mtls rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 3.54.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Summit Materia-A on June 27th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $17.96. Since that recommendation, shares of Summit Materia-A have risen 28.8%. We continue to monitor Summit Materia-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.