Top 5 Companies in the Construction Materials Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (SUM, USLM, USCR, EXP, MLM)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Summit Materia-A ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 2.15. Following is Us Lime & Minera with a a price to book ratio of 2.39. Us Concrete Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 2.46.

Eagle Materials follows with a a price to book ratio of 3.09, and Martin Mar Mtls rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 3.72.

