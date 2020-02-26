Top 5 Companies in the Construction Materials Industry With the Lowest Forward P/E Ratio (USCR, SUM, EXP, MLM, VMC)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Us Concrete Inc ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 6.43. Following is Summit Materia-A with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.80. Eagle Materials ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.94.

Martin Mar Mtls follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 21.23, and Vulcan Materials rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 22.80.

