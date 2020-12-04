Top 5 Companies in the Construction Materials Industry With the Lowest EBITDA Growth (SUM, MLM, VMC, EXP, USCR)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Summit Materia-A ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 41.2%. Martin Mar Mtls is next with a EBITDA growth of 41.4%. Vulcan Materials ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 45.4%.

Eagle Materials follows with a EBITDA growth of 64.0%, and Us Concrete Inc rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 91.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Summit Materia-A and will alert subscribers who have SUM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.