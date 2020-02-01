Top 5 Companies in the Construction Materials Industry With the Highest Future Earnings Growth (USCR, SUM, VMC, MLM, EXP)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Us Concrete Inc ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 34.7%. Summit Materia-A is next with a future earnings growth of 32.2%. Vulcan Materials ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 23.9%.

Martin Mar Mtls follows with a future earnings growth of 23.4%, and Eagle Materials rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 16.7%.

