Top 5 Companies in the Construction Materials Industry With the Highest Forward P/E Ratio (VMC, MLM, SUM, EXP, USCR)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Vulcan Materials ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 25.43. Following is Martin Mar Mtls with a a forward P/E ratio of 23.28. Summit Materia-A ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 12.31.

Eagle Materials follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 12.02, and Us Concrete Inc rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 7.15.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Us Concrete Inc on November 11th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $44.69. Since that call, shares of Us Concrete Inc have fallen 9.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.