Top 5 Companies in the Construction Materials Industry With the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio (USCR, SUM, MLM, VMC, EXP)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Us Concrete Inc ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 247.2. Summit Materia-A is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 144.3. Martin Mar Mtls ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 65.0.

Vulcan Materials follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 57.5, and Eagle Materials rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 43.8.

