Top 5 Companies in the Construction Materials Industry With the Highest Beta (SUM, USCR, EXP, MLM, VMC)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Summit Materia-A ranks highest with a a beta of 1.2. Following is Us Concrete Inc with a a beta of 1.2. Eagle Materials ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.1.

Martin Mar Mtls follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Vulcan Materials rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.9.

