Top 5 Companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (CMI, OSK, NAV, CAT, ALG)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Cummins Inc ranks highest with a sales per share of $129.02. Oshkosh Corp is next with a sales per share of $99.94. Navistar Intl ranks third highest with a sales per share of $90.70.

Caterpillar Inc follows with a sales per share of $81.57, and Alamo Group rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $80.72.

