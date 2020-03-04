Top 5 Companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (CMI, OSK, NAV, CAT, ALG)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Cummins Inc ranks highest with a sales per share of $129.02. Following is Oshkosh Corp with a sales per share of $99.94. Navistar Intl ranks third highest with a sales per share of $90.70.

Caterpillar Inc follows with a sales per share of $81.57, and Alamo Group rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $80.72.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Caterpillar Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Caterpillar Inc in search of a potential trend change.