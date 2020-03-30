Top 5 Companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry With the Highest PEG Ratio (NAV, ALG, FSS, PCAR, SPAR)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Navistar Intl ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. Following is Alamo Group with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Fed Signal Corp ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

Paccar Inc follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Spartan Motors rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

