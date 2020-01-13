Top 5 Companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry With the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio (NAV, ALSN, BLBD, CAT, PLOW)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Navistar Intl ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 82.44. Allison Transmis is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 60.55. Blue Bird Corp ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 51.17.

Caterpillar Inc follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 45.32, and Douglas Dynamics rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 44.90.

