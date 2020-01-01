Top 5 Companies in the Construction & Engineering Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (ORN, EME, FLR, ACM, HCHC)

Below are the three companies in the Construction & Engineering industry with the lowest sales growth.

Orion Group Hold ranks lowest with a sales growth of 5.5%. Following is Emcor Group Inc with a sales growth of 179.4%. Fluor Corp ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 254.5%.

Aecom follows with a sales growth of 455.2%, and Hc2 Holdings Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 487.7%.

