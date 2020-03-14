Top 5 Companies in the Construction & Engineering Industry With the Lowest Return on Equity (HCHC, CBI, AEGN, GLDD, IESC)

Below are the three companies in the Construction & Engineering industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Hc2 Holdings Inc ranks lowest with a ROE of -23,919.0%. Following is Chicago Bridge & with a ROE of -17,997.5%. Aegion Corp ranks third lowest with a ROE of -1,459.7%.

Great Lakes Dred follows with a ROE of -1,074.1%, and Ies Holdings Inc rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of -840.5%.

