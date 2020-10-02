Top 5 Companies in the Construction & Engineering Industry With the Highest Forward Earnings Yield (TPC, DY, FLR, GVA, CBI)

Below are the three companies in the Construction & Engineering industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Tutor Perini Cor ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 17.9%. Following is Dycom Inds with a forward earnings yield of 13.8%. Fluor Corp ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 12.2%.

Granite Constr follows with a forward earnings yield of 12.0%, and Chicago Bridge & rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 10.5%.

