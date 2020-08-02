Top 5 Companies in the Construction & Engineering Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (HCHC, GLDD, JEC, TPC, GVA)

Below are the three companies in the Construction & Engineering industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Hc2 Holdings Inc ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 440.3%. Following is Great Lakes Dred with a EBITDA growth of 178.9%. Jacobs Engin Grp ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 111.5%.

Tutor Perini Cor follows with a EBITDA growth of 86.3%, and Granite Constr rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 80.5%.

