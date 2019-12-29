Top 5 Companies in the Construction & Engineering Industry With the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio (CBI, HCHC, GLDD, DY, ACM)

Below are the three companies in the Construction & Engineering industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Chicago Bridge & ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 3,161.2. Hc2 Holdings Inc is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 810.7. Great Lakes Dred ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 194.7.

Dycom Inds follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 113.2, and Aecom rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 96.2.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Chicago Bridge & on May 1st, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $15.76. Since that recommendation, shares of Chicago Bridge & have risen 4.0%. We continue to monitor Chicago Bridge & for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.