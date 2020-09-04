Top 5 Companies in the Construction & Engineering Industry with the Best Relative Performance (FLR , MTZ , ACM , GLDD , KBR )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Construction & Engineering industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR ) ranks first with a gain of 7.85%; Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ ) ranks second with a gain of 7.13%; and Aecom (NYSE:ACM ) ranks third with a gain of 6.89%.

Great Lakes Dred (NASDAQ:GLDD ) follows with a gain of 5.89% and Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 5.63%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Fluor Corp on March 19th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $4.89. Since that recommendation, shares of Fluor Corp have risen 38.2%. We continue to monitor Fluor Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.