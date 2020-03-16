Top 5 Companies in the Construction & Engineering Industry with the Best Relative Performance (EME , GLDD , FIX , FLR , PWR )

We looked at the Construction & Engineering industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME ) ranks first with a gain of 14.40%; Great Lakes Dred (NASDAQ:GLDD ) ranks second with a gain of 11.95%; and Comfort Systems (NYSE:FIX ) ranks third with a gain of 11.71%.

Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR ) follows with a gain of 11.68% and Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 9.59%.

