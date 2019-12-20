Top 5 Companies in the Communications Equipment Industry With the Lowest P/E Ratio (AAOI, PLT, IDCC, NTGR, SILC)

Below are the three companies in the Communications Equipment industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Applied Optoelec ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 3.37. Plantronics Inc is next with a a P/E ratio of 9.54. Interdigital Inc ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 9.63.

Netgear Inc follows with a a P/E ratio of 12.03, and Silicom Ltd rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 13.01.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Silicom Ltd and will alert subscribers who have SILC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.