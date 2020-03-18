Top 5 Companies in the Communications Equipment Industry With the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share (DGII, BDR, EMKR, HIVE, VIAV)
Below are the three companies in the Communications Equipment industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Digi Intl Inc ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.03. Following is Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. with a FCF per share of $0.06. Emcore Corp ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.08.
Aerohive Network follows with a FCF per share of $0.16, and Viavi Solutions rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $0.18.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Digi Intl Inc and will alert subscribers who have DGII in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: lowest free cash flow per share digi intl inc :bdr blonder tongue laboratories inc. emcore corp aerohive network viavi solutions