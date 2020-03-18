Top 5 Companies in the Communications Equipment Industry With the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share (DGII, BDR, EMKR, HIVE, VIAV)

Below are the three companies in the Communications Equipment industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Digi Intl Inc ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.03. Following is Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. with a FCF per share of $0.06. Emcore Corp ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.08.

Aerohive Network follows with a FCF per share of $0.16, and Viavi Solutions rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $0.18.

