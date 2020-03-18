MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Communications Equipment Industry With the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share (DGII, BDR, EMKR, HIVE, VIAV)

Written on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 12:33am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Communications Equipment industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Digi Intl Inc ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.03. Following is Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. with a FCF per share of $0.06. Emcore Corp ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.08.

Aerohive Network follows with a FCF per share of $0.16, and Viavi Solutions rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $0.18.

