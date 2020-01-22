Top 5 Companies in the Communications Equipment Industry With the Lowest EPS Growth (FFIV, IDCC, CSCO, ANET, UBNT)

Below are the three companies in the Communications Equipment industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

F5 Networks ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 515.1%. Following is Interdigital Inc with a EPS growth of 833.3%. Cisco Systems ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 1,012.7%.

Arista Networks follows with a EPS growth of 1,382.1%, and Ubiquiti Network rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 1,459.5%.

