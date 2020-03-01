Top 5 Companies in the Communications Equipment Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (BBOX, NTGR, MSI, ARRS, FFIV)

Below are the three companies in the Communications Equipment industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Black Box Corp ranks highest with a sales per share of $48.72. Netgear Inc is next with a sales per share of $45.07. Motorola Solutio ranks third highest with a sales per share of $40.51.

Arris Internatio follows with a sales per share of $36.09, and F5 Networks rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $33.72.

