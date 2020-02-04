Top 5 Companies in the Communications Equipment Industry With the Highest Future Earnings Growth (KVHI, HLIT, DGII, CLFD, SATS)

Below are the three companies in the Communications Equipment industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Kvh Industries ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 136.4%. Harmonic Inc is next with a future earnings growth of 122.2%. Digi Intl Inc ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 82.5%.

Clearfield Inc follows with a future earnings growth of 52.4%, and Echostar Corp-A rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 48.2%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Clearfield Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Clearfield Inc in search of a potential trend change.