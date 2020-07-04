Top 5 Companies in the Communications Equipment Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (FFIV, IDCC, ANET, PANW, MSI)
Below are the three companies in the Communications Equipment industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
F5 Networks ranks highest with a FCF per share of $10.93. Following is Interdigital Inc with a FCF per share of $9.07. Arista Networks ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $8.53.
Palo Alto Networ follows with a FCF per share of $7.78, and Motorola Solutio rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $6.87.
