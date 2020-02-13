Top 5 Companies in the Communications Equipment Industry with the Best Relative Performance (AAOI , COMM , INFN , CALX , CSCO )

Below are the top five companies in the Communications Equipment industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Applied Optoelec (NASDAQ:AAOI ) ranks first with a gain of 7.38%; Commscope Holdin (NASDAQ:COMM ) ranks second with a gain of 4.03%; and Infinera Corp (NASDAQ:INFN ) ranks third with a gain of 2.16%.

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX ) follows with a gain of 1.94% and Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.63%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Applied Optoelec and will alert subscribers who have AAOI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.