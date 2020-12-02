Top 5 Companies in the Communications Equipment Industry with the Best Relative Performance (COMM , LITE , NTCT , VIAV , INFN )

We looked at the Communications Equipment industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Commscope Holdin (NASDAQ:COMM ) ranks first with a gain of 13.65%; Lumentum Hol (NASDAQ:LITE ) ranks second with a gain of 2.96%; and Netscout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT ) ranks third with a gain of 1.83%.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV ) follows with a gain of 1.80% and Infinera Corp (NASDAQ:INFN ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.67%.

