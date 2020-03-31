MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Commodity Chemicals Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (KOP, CBT, OLN, TREC, LYB)

Written on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 12:42am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the lowest sales growth.

Koppers Holdings ranks lowest with a sales growth of 418.7%. Cabot Corp is next with a sales growth of 1,269.2%. Olin Corp ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 1,293.2%.

Trecora Resource follows with a sales growth of 1,541.6%, and Lyondellbasell-A rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 1,816.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Koppers Holdings on December 3rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $35.77. Since that call, shares of Koppers Holdings have fallen 67.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: lowest sales growth koppers holdings cabot corp olin corp trecora resource lyondellbasell-a

Ticker(s): KOP CBT OLN TREC LYB

Contact Shiri Gupta

