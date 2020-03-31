Top 5 Companies in the Commodity Chemicals Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (KOP, CBT, OLN, TREC, LYB)
Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the lowest sales growth.
Koppers Holdings ranks lowest with a sales growth of 418.7%. Cabot Corp is next with a sales growth of 1,269.2%. Olin Corp ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 1,293.2%.
Trecora Resource follows with a sales growth of 1,541.6%, and Lyondellbasell-A rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 1,816.5%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Koppers Holdings on December 3rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $35.77. Since that call, shares of Koppers Holdings have fallen 67.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: lowest sales growth koppers holdings cabot corp olin corp trecora resource lyondellbasell-a