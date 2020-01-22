Top 5 Companies in the Commodity Chemicals Industry With the Lowest EPS Growth (CBT, LYB, WLK, TREC, KRO)

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Cabot Corp ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 518.3%. Lyondellbasell-A is next with a EPS growth of 550.4%. Westlake Chemica ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 1,438.6%.

Trecora Resource follows with a EPS growth of 2,000.0%, and Kronos Worldwide rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 2,000.0%.

