Top 5 Companies in the Commodity Chemicals Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (TSE, LYB, KOP, WLK, CBT)

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Trinseo Sa ranks highest with a sales per share of $102.21. Lyondellbasell-A is next with a sales per share of $90.43. Koppers Holdings ranks third highest with a sales per share of $73.80.

Westlake Chemica follows with a sales per share of $63.77, and Cabot Corp rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $47.73.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Koppers Holdings on December 3rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $35.77. Since that call, shares of Koppers Holdings have fallen 71.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.