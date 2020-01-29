Top 5 Companies in the Commodity Chemicals Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (LYB, TSE, OLN, WLK, KOP)

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Lyondellbasell-A ranks highest with a an RPE of $2.7 million. Trinseo Sa is next with a an RPE of $2.0 million. Olin Corp ranks third highest with a an RPE of $1.0 million.

Westlake Chemica follows with a an RPE of $937,000, and Koppers Holdings rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $853,000.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Koppers Holdings on December 3rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $35.77. Since that call, shares of Koppers Holdings have fallen 10.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.