Top 5 Companies in the Commodity Chemicals Industry With the Highest EPS Growth (OLN, TROX, KOP, KRO, TREC)

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Olin Corp ranks highest with a EPS growth of 10,530.0%. Following is Tronox Ltd-Cl A with a EPS growth of 2,944.9%. Koppers Holdings ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 2,634.6%.

Kronos Worldwide follows with a EPS growth of 2,000.0%, and Trecora Resource rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 2,000.0%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Olin Corp and will alert subscribers who have OLN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.