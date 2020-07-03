Top 5 Companies in the Commodity Chemicals Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (CBT, TREC, TROX, OLN, KOP)

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Cabot Corp ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 132.5%. Trecora Resource is next with a EBITDA growth of 81.5%. Tronox Ltd-Cl A ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 69.1%.

Olin Corp follows with a EBITDA growth of 53.2%, and Koppers Holdings rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 42.8%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Cabot Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Cabot Corp in search of a potential trend change.