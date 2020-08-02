Top 5 Companies in the Commodity Chemicals Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (CBT, TREC, TROX, OLN, KOP)

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Cabot Corp ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 132.5%. Following is Trecora Resource with a EBITDA growth of 81.5%. Tronox Ltd-Cl A ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 69.1%.

Olin Corp follows with a EBITDA growth of 53.2%, and Koppers Holdings rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 42.8%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cabot Corp and will alert subscribers who have CBT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.