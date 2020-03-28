Top 5 Companies in the Commodity Chemicals Industry With the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio (KOP, TROX, TSE, OLN, LYB)
Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.
Koppers Holdings ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 677.7. Tronox Ltd-Cl A is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 379.6. Trinseo Sa ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 173.7.
Olin Corp follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 131.2, and Lyondellbasell-A rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 96.3.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Koppers Holdings on December 3rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $35.77. Since that call, shares of Koppers Holdings have fallen 67.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: highest debt to equity ratio koppers holdings tronox ltd-cl a trinseo sa olin corp lyondellbasell-a