Top 5 Companies in the Commodity Chemicals Industry With the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio (KOP, TROX, TSE, OLN, LYB)

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Koppers Holdings ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 677.7. Tronox Ltd-Cl A is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 379.6. Trinseo Sa ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 173.7.

Olin Corp follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 131.2, and Lyondellbasell-A rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 96.3.

