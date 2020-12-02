Top 5 Companies in the Commodity Chemicals Industry with the Best Relative Performance (OLN , TROX , TSE , WLK , LYB )

Below are the top five companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN ) ranks first with a gain of 7.65%; Tronox Ltd-Cl A (NYSE:TROX ) ranks second with a gain of 5.66%; and Trinseo Sa (NYSE:TSE ) ranks third with a gain of 5.20%.

Westlake Chemica (NYSE:WLK ) follows with a gain of 2.92% and Lyondellbasell-A (NYSE:LYB ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.72%.

