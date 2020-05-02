Top 5 Companies in the Commodity Chemicals Industry with the Best Relative Performance (CBT , OLN , LYB , WLK , TROX )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Commodity Chemicals industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT ) ranks first with a gain of 6.58%; Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN ) ranks second with a gain of 5.98%; and Lyondellbasell-A (NYSE:LYB ) ranks third with a gain of 3.68%.

Westlake Chemica (NYSE:WLK ) follows with a gain of 3.17% and Tronox Ltd-Cl A (NYSE:TROX ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.71%.

