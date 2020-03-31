MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Commercial Printing Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (RRD, INWK, LABL, DLX, CMPR)

Written on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 12:27am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the lowest sales growth.

Rr Donnelley & S ranks lowest with a sales growth of 156.0%. Following is Innerworkings In with a sales growth of 417.6%. Multi-Color Corp ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 602.5%.

Deluxe Corp follows with a sales growth of 630.0%, and Cimpress Nv rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 1,942.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Rr Donnelley & S on November 7th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $3.93. Since that call, shares of Rr Donnelley & S have fallen 75.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

