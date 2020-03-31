Top 5 Companies in the Commercial Printing Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (RRD, INWK, LABL, DLX, CMPR)
Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the lowest sales growth.
Rr Donnelley & S ranks lowest with a sales growth of 156.0%. Following is Innerworkings In with a sales growth of 417.6%. Multi-Color Corp ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 602.5%.
Deluxe Corp follows with a sales growth of 630.0%, and Cimpress Nv rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 1,942.7%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Rr Donnelley & S on November 7th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $3.93. Since that call, shares of Rr Donnelley & S have fallen 75.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
