Top 5 Companies in the Commercial Printing Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (RRD, EBF, BRC, QUAD, LABL)

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Rr Donnelley & S ranks lowest with a an RPE of $164,000. Following is Ennis Inc with a an RPE of $170,000. Brady Corp - A ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $181,000.

Quad Graphics In follows with a an RPE of $194,000, and Multi-Color Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $201,000.

