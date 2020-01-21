Top 5 Companies in the Commercial Printing Industry With the Lowest P/E Ratio (QUAD, RRD, DLX, INWK, LABL)

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Quad Graphics In ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 2.15. Rr Donnelley & S is next with a a P/E ratio of 3.65. Deluxe Corp ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 9.13.

Innerworkings In follows with a a P/E ratio of 12.65, and Multi-Color Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 13.20.

