Top 5 Companies in the Commercial Printing Industry With the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share (INWK, RRD, EBF, BRC, CMPR)

Written on Sat, 01/18/2020 - 12:23am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Innerworkings In ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.07. Following is Rr Donnelley & S with a FCF per share of $1.56. Ennis Inc ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.68.

Brady Corp - A follows with a FCF per share of $2.52, and Cimpress Nv rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $2.64.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Innerworkings In on August 9th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $3.97. Since that recommendation, shares of Innerworkings In have risen 22.9%. We continue to monitor Innerworkings In for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

