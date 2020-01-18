Top 5 Companies in the Commercial Printing Industry With the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share (INWK, RRD, EBF, BRC, CMPR)
Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Innerworkings In ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.07. Following is Rr Donnelley & S with a FCF per share of $1.56. Ennis Inc ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.68.
Brady Corp - A follows with a FCF per share of $2.52, and Cimpress Nv rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $2.64.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Innerworkings In on August 9th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $3.97. Since that recommendation, shares of Innerworkings In have risen 22.9%. We continue to monitor Innerworkings In for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest free cash flow per share innerworkings in rr donnelley & s ennis inc brady corp - a cimpress nv