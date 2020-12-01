Top 5 Companies in the Commercial Printing Industry With the Lowest EBITDA Growth (BRC, DLX, RRD, QUAD, CMPR)

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Brady Corp - A ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 13.0%. Deluxe Corp is next with a EBITDA growth of 17.6%. Rr Donnelley & S ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 17.9%.

Quad Graphics In follows with a EBITDA growth of 26.0%, and Cimpress Nv rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 34.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Cimpress Nv on November 22nd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $127.53. Since that call, shares of Cimpress Nv have fallen 15.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.