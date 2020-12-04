Top 5 Companies in the Commercial Printing Industry With the Lowest EBITDA Growth (BRC, DLX, RRD, QUAD, CMPR)

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Brady Corp - A ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 13.0%. Following is Deluxe Corp with a EBITDA growth of 17.6%. Rr Donnelley & S ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 17.9%.

Quad Graphics In follows with a EBITDA growth of 26.0%, and Cimpress Nv rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 34.8%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Deluxe Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Deluxe Corp in search of a potential trend change.