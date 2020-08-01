Top 5 Companies in the Commercial Printing Industry With the Lowest Current Ratio (CMPR, DLX, QUAD, RRD, LABL)

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Cimpress Nv ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.5. Deluxe Corp is next with a a current ratio of 0.9. Quad Graphics In ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.2.

Rr Donnelley & S follows with a a current ratio of 1.4, and Multi-Color Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.8.

