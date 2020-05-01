Top 5 Companies in the Commercial Printing Industry With the Lowest Beta (CMPR, EBF, LABL, BRC, INWK)

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Cimpress Nv ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.7. Ennis Inc is next with a a beta of 0.9. Multi-Color Corp ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.1.

Brady Corp - A follows with a a beta of 1.1, and Innerworkings In rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.2.

