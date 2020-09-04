Top 5 Companies in the Commercial Printing Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (CMPR, DLX, LABL, INWK, RRD)

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the highest sales growth.

Cimpress Nv ranks highest with a sales growth of 1,942.7%. Deluxe Corp is next with a sales growth of 630.0%. Multi-Color Corp ranks third highest with a sales growth of 602.5%.

Innerworkings In follows with a sales growth of 417.6%, and Rr Donnelley & S rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 156.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Rr Donnelley & S on November 7th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $3.93. Since that call, shares of Rr Donnelley & S have fallen 75.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.