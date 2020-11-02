MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Commercial Printing Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (CMPR, DLX, LABL, INWK, RRD)

Written on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 2:20am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the highest sales growth.

Cimpress Nv ranks highest with a sales growth of 1,942.7%. Following is Deluxe Corp with a sales growth of 630.0%. Multi-Color Corp ranks third highest with a sales growth of 602.5%.

Innerworkings In follows with a sales growth of 417.6%, and Rr Donnelley & S rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 156.0%.

